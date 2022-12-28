Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.30.
RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of RY stock opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
