Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 1.56% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 440,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 286,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

Shares of GSSC opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

