Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.