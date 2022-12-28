Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

