Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 309.0% in December

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 309.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

RMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 211,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 89.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

