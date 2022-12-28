Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 309.0% in December

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 309.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
RMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 211,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.78.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
