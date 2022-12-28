Rune Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00008036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $26,275.13 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33950838 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

