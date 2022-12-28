Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 6.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

