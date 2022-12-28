SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Up 142.4% in December

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the November 30th total of 878,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 717,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,383. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 799.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 274,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

