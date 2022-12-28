Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 808,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 276,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 89,393 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

