Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SIS stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,357. The firm has a market cap of C$902.23 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,610,805.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savaria Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

