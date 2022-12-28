SBK Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SBK Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day moving average is $358.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

