SBK Financial Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SBK Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $298.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.