Schubert & Co Acquires 6,718 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF accounts for 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3,756.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,276 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $506,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

DEHP traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. 83,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,082. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

