Schubert & Co Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

