Schubert & Co Has $51.78 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schubert & Co lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,983 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 49.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $51,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $101.45. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.