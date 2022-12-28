Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,411. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

