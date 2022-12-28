Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,456. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03.

