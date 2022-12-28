Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $40.28 during trading on Wednesday. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,697. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

