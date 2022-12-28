Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPS remained flat at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Institutional Trading of Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

