Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC reduced its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold comprises approximately 1.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

