Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 443.0% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Secoo Price Performance

Secoo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. Secoo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

About Secoo

(Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

