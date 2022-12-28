Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 443.0% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Secoo Price Performance
Secoo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. Secoo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
About Secoo
