Secret Price Tops $0.0057 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $3,396.87 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00112935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00196852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039617 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00563753 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,277.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

