Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 162.3% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Further Reading

