Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.08 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $496,086.46 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226662 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00189896 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $476,567.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

