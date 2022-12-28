Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and approximately $515,489.24 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00189896 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $476,567.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/."

