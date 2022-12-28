Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
