Seiren Games Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $18,575.65 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.32 or 0.05101103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00492564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29184685 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

