Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

