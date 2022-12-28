Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,947 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after buying an additional 8,097,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after buying an additional 1,773,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. 5,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.