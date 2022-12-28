Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,880. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.