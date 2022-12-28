Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.83. 197,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,191,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

