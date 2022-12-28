Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 6,444,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

