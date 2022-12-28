Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. 79,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,437,866. The company has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a PE ratio of 466.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

