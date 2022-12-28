Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $239.68. 29,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

