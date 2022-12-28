Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 419,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Bank of America by 21.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 290,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 337,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,403,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $261.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

