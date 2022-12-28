Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.40. Semrush shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 620 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Semrush Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,759 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $57,203.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,759 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $57,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $271,495. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 62.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 26.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

