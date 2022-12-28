Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.03

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 1.1 %
ASAI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,281. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
