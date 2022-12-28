Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.03

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 1.1 %

ASAI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,281. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 53.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.