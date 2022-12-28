Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) to Issue $0.03 Variable Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
NYSE ASAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 2,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
