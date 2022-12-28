Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) to Issue $0.03 Variable Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

NYSE ASAI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 2,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

