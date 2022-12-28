ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHASF remained flat at 0.07 on Wednesday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

