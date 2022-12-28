Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.87

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

