Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, an increase of 488.4% from the November 30th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SISI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 1,289,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Shineco has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 728.25%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

