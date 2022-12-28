Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Grows By 263.6%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VCXB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 16,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCXB. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,366,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

