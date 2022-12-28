Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Expands By 725.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 725.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,144. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

Read More

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.