Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Rises By 371.0%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, an increase of 371.0% from the November 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Amesite Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMST traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Amesite has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 295.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amesite during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

