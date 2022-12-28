Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Expands By 1,340.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,340.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

ANGPY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,287. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

