Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 329.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 244,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.0059 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 73.20%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

