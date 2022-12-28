Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Increases By 297.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

