Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Increases By 297.0%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
Shares of CIADY stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $65.28.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)
