Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Grows By 225.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.06.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.