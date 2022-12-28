Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Rises By 237.5%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 450,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,973. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

