Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Grows By 7,500.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the period.

SLVO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. 10,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $108.20.

